Historic porcelain collection attracts buyers from across the world

This pair of pot pourri vases sold for £550.

The H&R Daniel porcelain collection, amassed over decades by the late Michael Berthoud, who lived in Bridgnorth, extended to 300 pieces and was sold in 90 lots by Halls Fine Art at a fine art, antiques and jewellery auction in Shrewsbury.

Top selling pieces from the collection were a 'C-Scroll' teacup, coffee cup and saucer at £1,500 and a 'C-scroll' teacup and saucer at £1,100 and a pair of pot pourri vases, circa 1822-25, which fetched £550.

The 'C-Scroll' teacup, coffee cup and saucer that sold for £1,500.

Caroline Dennard, Halls Fine Art’s ceramics, glass and militaria specialist, revealed that the overall price achieved by the collection had exceeded expectations, with buyers from America, Canada, Turkey, Denmark and across the UK.

“The sale result proves that the market for nicely decorated teaware from this period of production is still buoyant,” said Caroline. “People are collecting for decorative rather than purely academic elements.

“It was undoubtedly one of the largest private collections of H&R Daniel porcelain and earthenware in existence, with many pieces illustrated in Michael's important book on the subject, published in 1980.

“Despite its relatively short lifespan of just 24 years, the H&R Daniel manufactory produced some of the most exquisite porcelain of the era. Their painted wares are considered to be of a higher quality than even their contemporaries, Minton and Spode.”

Mr Berthoud co-authored ground-breaking reference works such as ‘A Directory of British Teapots’ and ‘A Compendium of British Cups’. One of his passions was the porcelain and earthenware made by Henry and Richard Daniel’s factory in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent.

Henry Daniel, who had previously worked as an enameller at Spode, started his venture in 1822 before entering into a partnership with his son, Richard, in 1824.

Their business quickly grew and, by 1827, they had received a substantial order from the Earl of Shrewsbury for a service to be used in Alton Towers following its refurbishment. This was followed by other notable services, including one to celebrate Mary Talbot's marriage in 1839.

The auction catalogue introduction to the collection was written by Mr Berthoud’s son, Nicholas, who said English porcelain was one of his father’s three great loves, with the pots of Henry and Richard Daniel particular favourites.