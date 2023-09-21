Landlord takes on McDonald's at their own game with burgers after taking over Bridgnorth pub

Premium
By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

The new landlord of a Bridgnorth pub has decided to take on the world's largest hamburger chain after he heard they were to open in the town.

Chef Tom Knowles at the Harp shows off their burgers to beat McDonald's with staff member Rebecca Scott
Chef Tom Knowles at the Harp shows off their burgers to beat McDonald's with staff member Rebecca Scott

Andrew Corfield, who also runs the Crown in Bridgnorth, took over the Harp in the High Street in October last year, after the popular establishment had begun to decline following the pandemic.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Business
Entertainment
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News