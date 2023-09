Howard Drury (picture: The Drurys)

Howard Drury, a former researcher and presenter on Central TV’s Gardening Time, is the guest speaker at the next Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society meeting.

Howard still writes, runs gardening clubs, and gives appearances throughout Britain in addition to giving horticultural advice.

He is appearing at the next meeting at Bridgnorth Library in Listley Street takes place on Tuesday October 3.