The type of ID voters can show at elections must be broadened out, association says

Shaun Davies, chair of the LGA and head of Telford and Wrekin Council said councils had risen o the challenge of delivering new Voter ID requirements smoothly - a testament to the hard work of local election teams across the country.

However, responding to reports by the Electoral Commission and the Local Government Information Unit on the use of Voter ID at the local elections, Councillor Davies said it had been of concern to councils and their returning officers that a number of people were not aware of ID changes and left unable to vote, particularly those living with disabilities.

"This is a fundamental part of the democratic process and so it is important that the Government takes on board recommendations from this report to broaden out the ID documents that can be accepted by polling staff.

“Council election teams are often small and so were reliant on help from areas without local elections to administer these changes last May. It is clear that as we approach future elections that this will not be sustainable, particularly in a general election.