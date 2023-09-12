Retirement home holds cancer charity drive

Staff at Churchill Retirement Living preparing for their coffee morning for charity

Churchill Retirement Living is taking part in the charity's World’s Biggest Coffee Morning campaign, which takes place on Thursday September 21 from 10.30am to 12.30pm

The retirement home in Innage Lane, is inviting people in Bridgnorth to enjoy coffee, cake and friendly company at its Mortimer Lodge development.

At the event, visitors will be treated to coffee, delicious cakes and biscuits in the comfy Owners’ Lounge, plus Churchill will donate £5 to Macmillan for every visitor who attends.

Churchill Retirement Living has a special relationship with Macmillan Cancer Support and has raised over £660,000 for the charity since 2009.

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly said: “We are delighted to be inviting people to our developments once again to support Macmillan’s World’s Biggest Coffee Morning.

"These events are not only a fantastic way to raise money for a very worthwhile cause, but also an opportunity to get the local community together and show people what life with Churchill is all about.

“Our Lodges offer independent living with a sense of community and companionship, and this event is an ideal opportunity for visitors to see first-hand the lifestyle on offer here.