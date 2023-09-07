Bridgnorth farmer gets it off his chest for charity

A young farmer from Bridgnorth got a close shave this week, after he had his chest waxed at his local pub to raise money for the Midland Air Ambulance.

After: Will showing off his cleanly waxed chest
Will Morgan, 24, is a regular at the Dog and Davenport in Worfield, near Bridgnorth, and works as a farmer in the area.

But after a few pints this week, pub regulars and the local landlady managed to talk the hirsute farmer into having his chest waxed for charity.

Landlady Charlotte Bryce said it took a couple of pints before the young farmer agreed.

She said: "We managed to coax Will after a few ciders but he only agreed if he said the money could go to the Midland Air Ambulance. He squirmed a little bit but was very brave."

She added that the pub has raised quite a lot of money for different charities in the past and the chest wax saw regulars and locals dig deep, raising £1,000 for the Midland Air Ambulance.

"We have to thank Natalie from Beauty Benefits who did the waxing," she said.

