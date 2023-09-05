Dementia patients take a trip to stables courtesy of Friends group

Getting up close to one of the ponies

The League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital hold a Butterfly Café for people with dementia and memory loss in their coffee shop on the first Friday of every month.

This month, using one of the Bridgnorth Community Transport Group minibuses, the group took their members on their first ever outing travelling over to the Cavalier Centre in Much Wenlock which is a fully accessible state of the art facility where "horses make the difference".

Richard Belcham, activities and events coordinator at the centre, introduced the group to ponies Manny, Archie, Sion and Theo, followed by a walk around the garden and grounds.

A spokesperson for the Cavalier Centre said: "We were so excited to welcome the Butterfly Cafe and the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital this afternoon for Tea With A Pony.

"We so loved sharing tea, cake, laughter and pony cuddles. Our equine friends Sion, Manny, Theo and Archie were happy to have lots of attention too! Thank you to all the volunteers, cake makers and friends who made it happen… let’s do it again soon!"