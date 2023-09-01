Police on patrol in village after reports of 11-year-old children smoking cannabis

By Sue Austin

Police say children as young as 11 have been seen smoking cannabis in a Shropshire village.

Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team said its officers went out patrolling Alveley on Thursday evening.

"This was following reports of youths - as young as 11 years old - were smoking cannabis," an officer said.

West Mercia Police said that anti-social behaviour can be reported by telephoning the non-emergency line, 101 or via its website.

