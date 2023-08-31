Green Festival set to return to Bridgnorth

The Bridgnorth Green Festival returns on September 9

The Bridgnorth Green Festival, run by Sustainable Bridgnorth, takes place on Saturday, September 9 from 11am to 4pm in the town's Castle Gardens.

With support from Our Green Shop, this year's event will also have a Marches Energy Agency Retrofit Roadshow, information on community solar Schemes, electric vehicles and a Swap & Giveaway event.

There will also be food and drink, activities, live music and entertainment.

Kath Norgrove, Chair of Sustainable Bridgnorth and a member of the Green Festival Committee said: “The Green Festival will be highlighting the local groups and businesses who are making a difference and we hope this will provide awareness of the climate and biodiversity crises and inspire more people to support the cause to resolve this. We can all save the world one step at a time."

Sustainable Bridgnorth are best known for spearheading the #PreventPointlessPlastic campaign; including instigating the Refill Bridgnorth scheme and obtaining accreditation in 2020 as a Plastic Free Community by the marine conservation charity 'Surfers Against Sewage'.

Bridgnorth Town Mayor, Councillor Rachel Connolly, who will be opening the event, said she was "delighted" to be attending the Green Festival.