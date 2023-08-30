Music and arts festival 'best yet' as Bridgnorth event comes to a close

Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival.

The full-scale event returned this year after a four-year hiatus due to Covid and saw thousands visit the market town since the event began on Thursday.

The festival, which began on the town's library last week with poetry readings and workshops, moved the Castle Gardens on Saturday for family fun, including a quiz hosted by Mastermind finalist and Bridgnorth barman, Ben Spicer.

The festival moved to the High Street on Sunday, which was closed to traffic as a host of bands joined Irish rockers the Gulls for and afternoon of live music in Bridgnorth's town centre.

On Monday, local singer-songwriter Macy O took was among the acts taking to the Quayside stage by the river as the festival went into its final day.

Organiser Westley Bone, said the arts festival had been the 'best yet' and has vowed the event will return next year.

"It has been my favourite festival so far. The best yet, as I suppose absence makes the heart go fonder," he said. "It has been an amazing few days. We have had around 2,500 people come to the festival over the last few days, and many have come from outside Bridgnorth just for the festival."

He added that many of the town's pubs, which were hosting bands and entertainment throughout the festival, had been "heaving".