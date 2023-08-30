The lights were set up on the A458 in Morville by Severn Trent so its workers could carry out repair and maintenance work.
They were put in place earlier today, and are set to stay until 4pm on Friday.
The lights appear to be causing significant delays for drivers in the area, with some reporting queues of more than 30 minutes to get through.
A number of drivers took to social media to complain about the work – with one saying the lights were only letting five to six cars through at a time, while another said the work appeared to only involve the pavement, rather than the road.