Man committed to Crown Court for sentencing after admitting intentional strangulation

By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished:

A Bridgnorth man has been committed to Crown Court for sentence after admitting a charge of intentional strangulation.

Telford Justice Centre / Telford Magistrates Court stock
Telford Justice Centre / Telford Magistrates Court stock

Thomas Knowles, 27, of St Mary's Street, admitted intentionally strangling Natasha Wood on February 4, 2023 when he appeared at Telford magistrates court on Tuesday .

The case was adjourned to Crown Court for a date to be fixed and Knowles was granted conditional bail.

Judge Ian Barnes ordered an all options report before sentencing.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News