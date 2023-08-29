Man committed to Crown Court for sentencing after admitting intentional strangulation

More 'pain and suffering' for closing animal sanctuary as miniature donkey put to sleep
A Bridgnorth man has been committed to Crown Court for sentence after admitting a charge of intentional strangulation.
Thomas Knowles, 27, of St Mary's Street, admitted intentionally strangling Natasha Wood on February 4, 2023 when he appeared at Telford magistrates court on Tuesday .
The case was adjourned to Crown Court for a date to be fixed and Knowles was granted conditional bail.
Judge Ian Barnes ordered an all options report before sentencing.