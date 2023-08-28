More 'pain and suffering' for closing animal sanctuary as miniature donkey put to sleep

Scotty’s Donkeys & Animal Park has been based at Apley Estate near Shifnal for 10 years but it will be closing its doors for the last time on September 3 when its lease comes to an end.
An animal sanctuary that is to close its doors for the last time at the weekend, has had further tragedy after one of its miniature donkeys died.
