Art work goes on show at Bridgnorth church

Eileen Reynolds with her Acrylic paiting of the Dolimites (picture Eddie Brown)

Run by the Bridgnorth & District Arts Society (BDAS), the group is displaying more than 150 pieces of work created but some of its 78 members.

The art society has been holding an annual exhibition since it was founded in 1984, and the for the last few decades has been holding the event at St Leonard’s Church in High Town.

On until August 30, the event this year's coincides with Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival, which takes place over the bank holiday weekend.

Art Among the Pews organiser, Judith Tranter said at the opening of the exhibition at the weekend, around 200 people visited St Leonards, with five pieces of art work sold to members of the public.

She said: "The opened the exhibition on Thursday evening with a wonderful reception, but between Friday and Monday we've probably had a couple of hundred visitors and sold five pieces.

"The exhibition is about exposing our members' work to the public. We have work from around 50 of our members including the work of some new members that have never exhibited before, which is a very brave thing to do.

"This year our exhibition takes place at the same time as the Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival so there is a great buzz around the town."