Art exhibition returns to Bridgnorth church

The event by The Bridgnorth & District Arts Society (BDAS) will see an extensive range of art works in varied styles and mediums, including paintings and sculpture, on display at St Leonard’s Church in High Town.

The exhibition is open daily between 11am and 4pm from August 18 to August 30 and entry is free.

Judith Tranter, chair of the BDAS, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming visitors and art lovers to our annual exhibition again this year. Our 2022 event was very successful in terms of visitor numbers and works sold and we have high hopes that this year’s will prove to be equally as good, if not even better for us.

“Each year this exhibition provides our members with the opportunity to showcase their creative talents, while also giving visitors the chance to enjoy and if they wish, own some great original works of art at a range of prices to suit all pockets. Our 2023 exhibition promises to be one to remember.”

Established in 1985, the BDAS is made up of artists of all abilities and styles, from beginners and keen amateurs through to full time professionals. As well has holding weekly practical painting sessions and monthly art demonstrations, the society regularly organises workshops with some of the region’s leading artists and visits to art galleries, festivals and exhibitions.