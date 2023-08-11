Candidates line up for latest Shropshire by-election

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 23/06/2016..EU Referendum Results - Shropshire - Shrewsbury Sports Village..In Picture: Ballot Box.

Michael Wood represented the Worfield ward for the Conservatives from the council’s inception in 2009, and on its predecessor authorities since 1993.

He stood down in the 2021 local elections, handing the baton to Richard Marshall, who became cabinet member for highways before resigning from the council last month.

Mr Wood is now bidding to make a comeback, but is facing competition from Liberal Democrat Andrew Sherrington, and Labour’s Shanthi Flynn.

The by-election will be held on September 7.

Mr Wood said: “With all the challenges we face, now is the time for experienced, solid, dependable representation which I know I can deliver for Worfield.

“I have a strong track record of delivering results for local residents, community groups and charities.

“I take great pride in our local communities and will work closely with parish councils and other organisations to address the many issues we face.

“I’m pleased to have the backing and support of our local MP, Philip Dunne, as well as parish councillors and residents with whom I’ve worked with for many years.”

Lib Dem candidate Andrew Sherrington has lived in the area for 25 years and has recently retired, having spent many years in senior finance positions in the manufacturing industry.

He previously stood for the Lib Dems in Cleobury Mortimer.

Mr Sherrington said: “I want to use my experience and drive to make sure the Worfield community has the representation it deserves.

“Someone to listen to their concerns and issues and fight their battles with them, whether they are council issues such as roads and road safety or planning, or those with other public bodies such as flooding, sewage or mobile phone signal.

“I will be talking to as many people as possible before September 7 to give them every opportunity to ask me questions and raise issues.”

Labour candidate Shanthi Flynn is the chair of the South Shropshire Labour Party branch, having retired to the area two years ago after a long career in senior HR roles in global businesses, living in Hong Kong, Zurich and across the UK.

Ms Flynn is passionate about supporting the local farming industry to shorten food supply chains, and said her “number one priority” was improving access to emergency services and medical care.

She said: “My father worked for the NHS for over 30 years, my mother for the police force and my husband is a teacher, so I know how important health, education and safe communities are.

“My aims for the broader community of Shropshire are to use my commercial background to contribute to stimulating the local economy to help fund efficient and effective local services, as well as good employment choices.

“For the community of Worfield I commit to getting to understand the needs of local residents so I can serve them to the best of my ability.

“I currently volunteer at the Mayfair community centre in Church Stretton and hosted our coronation street party, so would like to encourage and be part of Worfield community events.

“I work hard and have spent my life so far solving complex problems and growing skills, people’s careers and businesses, so I hope to work hard for Worfield.”

Residents in the Worfield division wishing to vote in the by-election must be registered to vote by August 21. The deadline for postal votes is 5pm on August 22.