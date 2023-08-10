Poor weather means Burwarton Show crowds don't quite reach last year's bumper figure

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 03/08/2023..Pics at the Burwarton Show near Bridgnorth. ..

While thousands turned out for the one day agricultural show, chairman Alan Watkins said the poor weather did put some would-be visitors off.

"We had good crowds but not the massive numbers of people that we had last year," he said.

"Last year the huge numbers were, I think, because we hadn't had a show for two years."

The chairman said he had spoken to many people who had visited Burwarton for the first time and was amazed at how much there was there.

"We are very much still an agricultural show," he said.

Mr Watkins thanked the army of 300-400 stewards that had worked hard to make the event a success.