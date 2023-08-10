Shropshire river campaigners welcome legal challenge to water companies

Severn Trent is among the six being taken to court by environmentalists who said the water companies have broken competition laws by misleading the Environment Agency and the regulator Ofwat. The company says it strongly refutes the claims.
Clean water campaigners say are over the moon at news that six English water companies face legal action over allegations of underreporting pollution incidents and overcharging customers.
