Shropshire river campaigners welcome legal challenge to water companies

Premium
By Sue AustinBridgnorthPublished: Comments

Clean water campaigners say are over the moon at news that six English water companies face legal action over allegations of underreporting pollution incidents and overcharging customers.

Campaigner Claire Kirby from Shrewsbury
Campaigner Claire Kirby from Shrewsbury

Severn Trent is among the six being taken to court by environmentalists who said the water companies have broken competition laws by misleading the Environment Agency and the regulator Ofwat. The company says it strongly refutes the claims.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Telford
Environment
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News