Descendants of Bridgnorth's ghostly doctor gather in town for a family reunion

David Kerr, right, and other descendants of Dr William Rhodes who took his own life in Bridgnorth in 1908

The Rhodes family are related to William Rhodes, a family doctor in the town who ended his own life in 1908.

Newspaper reports from the time say that William was found dead in his dressing room at Northgate House by his son Edward who was qualifying as a doctor. He was later buried at St Leonard’s Church.

William's spirit is said to still haunt Northgate House on the High Street.

However, there was no sign of the spooky doctor when 22 members of his extended family returned to Bridgnorth for a family reunion.

David Kerr, a member of the family, said 15 of the Rhodes family at the reunion were direct descendants of William and two were born in Northgate House.

"We wanted to come here to show the next generation where we are from. My wife was born in the infirmary here and four members of the family were born in Bridgnorth but there are no Rhodes left any more."

He said the family were treated to a tour of the town's cliff railway before having lunch at the Atrium in Northgate House.

"It was disappointing that the funicular train was not working but the owner Mr Tipping showed us around his winding works and a gave a talk about its history and workings.

"We have also visited the town hall, which was opened up for us, and then to the Atrium for lunch.

"Sadly, there has been no sign of William, but some of the food has disappeared rapidly."