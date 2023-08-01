Horticultural society holds summer show

The Bridgnorth and District Horticultural Society summer show are holding their annual summer show has been running in the town for more than 25 years and attracts a wide range of entries and visitors.
This year's fair takes place on Saturday, August 5 at St. Leonards Church in the town where there will also be classes for flowers, vegetables, home craft and floral art.
The show opens to the public at 1pm until 3:45pm.
There will also be a sales table of plants grown by our members and tea and cakes.