Football team and funeral home raise nearly £7,000 for charity

Chris Adama (left) and John Adams (far right) of Perry & Phillips with Rob and Kelly Woodcock of the Bridgnorth Spartans

Bridgnorth Spartans and Perry & Phillips raised £6,872.50 when they joined forces during the Bridgnorth Walk earlier this year.

The money raised is set to for Child Bereavement UK. The managing director of the funeral home, John Adams, is the funeral industry advisor to the charity, which supports families and educates professionals when a child dies and supports grieving children.

With additional contributions from crematoria operator Westerleigh Group, the amount reached for the charity now stands at £30,000.

This funding will provide a year of bereavement support to thirty families.

Spartans coach, Kelly Woodcock, said: "Its been lovely working with John and Chris [Adams] from Perry and Phillips on such an important community project.