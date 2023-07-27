Harry Taylor died after a crash on the B4363 near Bridgnorth on March 18. Photo: West Mercia Police

Harry George Joseph Taylor, aged 19, was riding his Honda motorcycle on the B4363 between Deuxhill and Marlbrook Bridge, Glazeley, near Bridgnorth, when he was involved in a crash with a Mazda and a Land Rover Discovery.

An inquest into his death held at Shirehall, Shrewsbury, was told that on March 18 this year, Mr Taylor was heading northbound towards Bridgnorth when he overtook a Fiat Panda, before clipping the Mazda. The impact sent him into the path of the 4x4, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Taylor, who lived in Forge Valley Way, Wombourne, sustained "significant" injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for several hours in the aftermath.

Police carried out a detailed investigation, but were unable to establish the speed at which Mr Taylor was travelling.

A number of scenarios were suggested as to why the collision happened, including that Mr Taylor may have been distracted and may not have registered that the Mazda was moving slowly. There were no defects with any of the vehicles involved in the crash, or any weather or road issues that may have contributed to the collision.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, gave a conclusion that Mr Taylor's death was due to a road traffic collision.

Shortly after his death, Mr Taylor's family said in a statement: “Harry was dearly loved by all his family and the wider community.

“He had a love and passion for many things, his main one being motorcycles, which played a part in his life from a very early age.

“He will be forever remembered as a loving friend to many, sharing his big heart and shy smile with everyone he met.”