New Rotary president gets belated chains of office

Mrs Amanda Johnson has been made president of the Bridgnorth Rotary Club and Friends last week.
Mrs Johnson, who has been made president of Bridgnorth Rotarians for the second time was meant to take the chains of office from former president Dermot Creece on July 5 at the Down Hotel.
However, a bout of Covid delayed the handover forcing Mr Creece to hang her chains of office on a photograph of his colleague.
After recovering from coronavirus and finally receiving her chains of office form Mr Creece, Mrs Johnson said she was "proud and honoured".