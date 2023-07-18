Man badly injured when two-tonne machine fell on top of him thanks crew that saved his life

A man seriously injured when a two-tonne machine fell on him at work has turned up at his local fire station to thank the crew that pulled him free.

Mr Radu at Bridgnorth fire station last week Costel Radu underwent an eight hour operation at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the accident on May 10, which left him with a number of injuries including a spine injury and fractured pelvis.