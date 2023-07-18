Man badly injured when two-tonne machine fell on top of him thanks crew that saved his life

Premium
By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A man seriously injured when a two-tonne machine fell on him at work has turned up at his local fire station to thank the crew that pulled him free.

Mr Radu at Bridgnorth fire station last week
Mr Radu at Bridgnorth fire station last week

Costel Radu underwent an eight hour operation at Birmingham's Queen Elizabeth Hospital after the accident on May 10, which left him with a number of injuries including a spine injury and fractured pelvis.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News