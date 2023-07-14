Mum of five left in the dark for nearly 24 hours as not-so-smart meter network fails

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire mother-of-five had to go nearly 24 hours without any electricity as a fault with the smart meter network meant she could not top up her electricity.

A pay-as-you-go electric meter
Ginny Pallister, 35, who lives on the Rhea Hall Estate in Highley, fears the problem could happen again leaving her unable to cook and care for her children and believes next time it could impact other pre-payment card holders.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

