Bridgnorth in Bloom: Green-fingered residents show off their blooms in annual gardening competition

Mayor Rachel Connolly judging gardens around Brigdnorth

Bridgnorth in Bloom has been organised by community Facebook page, Love Bridgnorth, for the fourth year running.

This year Bridgnorth Town Council agreed to donate the prize money and rosettes for the various categories.

Mayor Rachel Connolly joined organiser Sally Themans of Love Bridgnorth to judge the entries.

“It is great to see more businesses entering – and the community gardeners this year - as well as residents who enhance our town so much with their efforts.

"Many of the front gardens are very small but people are so creative!” said Sally.

“I would like to thank Bridgnorth Town Council for their involvement with sponsoring this important competition which really demonstrates the pride that people feel to live in Bridgnorth, and thank all those who entered. If we run it next year it would be great to have even more entries and even produce a trail map.”

Mayor Rachel Connolly judging gardens around Brigdnorth Angela and Steve O’Brian with Bridgnorht Mayor Rachel Connolly after the couple won best hanging baskets for their Riverside home Ken Smith with Mayor Rachel Connolly after he won best courtyard garden for the Old School House in Bridgorth Gillie Aked of St Leonard’s Close who won best front garden in Bridgnorht in Bloom (pictured with Mayor Rachel Connolly)

The winners were: Courtyard Garden – Ken Smith of The Old School House; best front garden – Gillie Aked of St Leonard’s Close and the best hanging basket prize went to Angela and Steve O’Brian on Riverside.

Each winner received certificates and garden vouchers presented by the mayor, with all runners up presented with rosettes. For best business the winner was Bassa Villa and best community garden – St John’s Church.

Councillor Connolly said: “Judging the Bridgnorth in Bloom competition was a real pleasure and I was so pleased that the Town Council was involved.

"The standard was amazing and the competition is always a great way to lift spirits, and recognise people's efforts.