Resurfacing works scheduled for two major Bridgnorth roads this Autumn

Two major Bridgnorth roads are set to be resurfaced in October as part of Shropshire Council's annual resurfacing programme.

A screenshot from Google Maps of where the work is set to take place

Work on Bridge Street (ref 4300095) and Mill Street (4300437) will be carried out from 23 to 29 October.

Shropshire Council has announced that more information will be made available nearer the time.

To keep up to date visit the one.network website.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

