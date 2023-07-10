Van hits telegraph pole on Shropshire village road

River Severn angler is given rude awakening by 'black cat the size of a Labrador'
A van driver had to free themself from their vehicle after hitting a telegraph pole in a Shropshire village on Monday.
The driver collided with the pole just before 10.30am on Monday in Burnhill Road, Badger, near Bridgnorth.
Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service were called amid fears the driver was trapped in the van.
But a fire service spokesperson said: "A Transit van had collided with a telegraph pole. The persons had self-extricated prior to fire service personnel arrival."