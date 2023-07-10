Entries increased as Bridgnorth 10K makes a return

SHROPSHIRE STAR ( JOHN SAMBROOKS ) 28/10/2018..The 2018 Bridgnorth 10k run gets underway in the High Street..................................................................................................................................... .............................

The Bridgnorth 10K has attracted visitors to the market town since 2014 and this year, the number of competitors has been increased to 450.

The race takes place on Sunday, October 22 at 11am with start and finis in the High Street under the Town Hall.

Along the route, runners will have to tackle Railway Street, one of the steepest residential roads in Shropshire.

All finishers will receive a T-shirt, along with a medal, and there will be prizes for the winners of the men’s and women’s races.

As in previous years, Bridgnorth Running Club is hosting the event, and the new 10K committee organising the race is excited to get preparations under way.

Race director Vicky Morris said: “We’re delighted to have taken on the running of this prestigious event. As the club’s show-piece event of the year, we’re honoured to be involved.

“In previous years the whole town has come out to support the runners, with hundreds of people lining the streets to cheer them on.