Bridgnorth duo return home after epic John o' Groats to Lands End charity challenge

Ben (orange shirt on the left) and Tim at the end of their jounrey in Land's End

Ben Hudson and Tim Handley reached Land's End in Cornwall on Friday and returned home to Bridgnorth at the weekend.

It followed a two-week trip and 800-mile journey from the uppermost tip of Scotland, which they departed on Wednesday, June 28.

The two 26-year-olds even stopped off in their home town at the midway point of their journey last weekend where they were greeted by the town's mayor, Councillor Rachel Connolly.

Ben and Tim with Mayor Rachel Connolly when they called into Bridgnorth mid-point on their journey

Their cycling odyssey has seen the duo smash their £2,000 target for charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) which helps to tackle male suicide, by raising more than £4,000 and counting on their fundraising page.

Ben, a trainee actuary said: "We arrived in Land's End on Friday afternoon and were greeted by our family and friends.

"It was an incredible journey and we had a lot of fun on the way, but there were difficult time."

He said the pair found it difficult to leave Bridgnorth when they called in midway on their journey.

"It was difficult as we knew we had a long way to go and the hills in Devon and Cornwall were a real challenge," he added.

"But we are so pleased we have done it, especially for CALM, as we met B&B owners on our travels who had been affected by suicide, so it brings it home to you how many people it can affect."

Ben added that he and Tim, who have known each other since they were toddlers, remained best friends, but said: "I don't think we will be getting on our saddles any time soon and I certainly have no intention of sleeping in the same room as Tim again for a very long time."

He added that their next venture will likely be in Europe next summer but they would choose a challenge that was "flatter".