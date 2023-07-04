Shropshire MP presses Rish Sunak on his climate change record

Philip Dunne at the Liaision Committee on Tuesday

At the House of Commons' Liaison Committee on Tuesday, Ludlow MP Philip Dunne pressed the PM on his commitment to climate change.

He said: "Last time we met at this committee Prime Minister, you were very keen to pay tribute to the leadership role of the UK on climate and nature issues and you particular singled out Lord Goldsmith for his role on delivering his biodiversity deal in Montreal.

"Are you still as proud of the UK's leadership on climate and nature in view of Lord Goldsmith's remarks in his resignation letter last week."

Lord Goldsmith, the Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment, resigned last week saying the government showed "apathy" towards environmental issues and that PM Rishi Sunak was "simply uninterested".

Mr Sunak said: "Yes, I'm grateful to him for the work he did that helped contributed to that role and I said we should be very proud of our leadership role in tackling climate change but also putting nature at the heart of how we do so."

Mr Dunne then pressed the PM as to whether the climate targets were part of his priorities.

The PM replied: "The facts are that we have decarbonised faster than any other G7 country. Those are the facts."