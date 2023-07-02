'School Streets' pilot to begin at six Shropshire schools early next year

The School Streets pilot will start next February

It comes as Shropshire Council was granted enforcement powers by the Department for Transport to issue fines for drivers for a range of 'moving traffic offences' in May this year.

Offences include incorrectly driving into a bus lane, stopping in a yellow box junction, illegal U-turns and going the wrong way in a one-way street.

Now a government minister for roads and local transport, has signed the order that will give Shropshire Council the power to enforce these offences – and enforce the School Streets programme using ANPR cameras.

School Streets are roads outside school gates that are pedestrianised – except for permit holders – during school drop-off and pick-up times.

Six schools will be taking part in the trial; Gobowen Primary School; Market Drayton Junior School; Woodside Primary School, Oswestry; Mereside Primary School, Shrewsbury; Whitchurch Junior School and Castlefields Primary School, Bridgnorth.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “This is excellent news and means Shropshire Council is on track to be the first rural council with a School Streets programme and the power to enforce moving traffic offences.

"This is not a move against motorists, but it is important that we make the roads safe for all users, especially around schools.”

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for children and education, said: “This news is very welcome and means that we can shortly begin our School Streets trial at six schools – and enforce the Coleham scheme – then look to roll the programme out to other schools.

“As School Streets restrict traffic outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times, these powers will help us make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school.”

The School Streets scheme will be 100 per cent funded through DfT grant funding and is estimated to cost approximately £31,000 for schools with one camera and £62,000 for schools with two cameras.

Any surplus arising from enforcement of the programme will be reinvested back into the School Streets project to enable its continued roll-out across the county.

Where traffic is restricted on roads outside schools at pick-up and drop-off times during term-times, School Streets make it safer and easier for children to walk, scoot and cycle to school.

This reduces children’s exposure to air pollution on part of their journey to school and from cars with idling engines outside the school gates.