Patio set oddity made from olive oil barrels goes on sale

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

An antiques centre says they believe they have the most unusual patio that has ever gone on sale in Shropshire.

Stuart Bowen and John Ridgeway of The Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth enjoying an Indonesian patio set made from old olive oil barrels
The tubs chairs and table are made from olive oil drums and is up fro grabs at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth.

Both chairs and glass-topped table are made from olive oil drums from the Malaysian company Perta Mina and they date from the 1970s.

“We have never had a patio set like this in the antiques centre before and it has come in just in time for the summer,” says Old Mill owner John Ridgway. “’It is certainly unusual and very attractive – and it could of course double as an indoor coffee table and chairs set.”

The patio set is priced at £350 and the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Mill Street is open seven days a week from 10am until 5pm.

