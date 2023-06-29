Patio set oddity made from olive oil barrels goes on sale

Stuart Bowen and John Ridgeway of The Old Mill Antique Centre in Bridgnorth enjoying an Indonesian patio set made from old olive oil barrels

The tubs chairs and table are made from olive oil drums and is up fro grabs at the Old Mill Antiques Centre in Low Town, Bridgnorth.

Both chairs and glass-topped table are made from olive oil drums from the Malaysian company Perta Mina and they date from the 1970s.

“We have never had a patio set like this in the antiques centre before and it has come in just in time for the summer,” says Old Mill owner John Ridgway. “’It is certainly unusual and very attractive – and it could of course double as an indoor coffee table and chairs set.”