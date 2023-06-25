Main routes to close for repair works across county

Shropshire Council said that Cadent would be carrying out the work for a day on the upper section of Cartway, Bridgnorth.

The work will take place on July 2. It means traffic will not be able to use that stretch, and the one way system on Friars Street will be reversed.

An alternative route via the Postern Gate, West Castle Street, New Road, Underhill Street, Cartway, River Side, Southwell Riverside, and Friars Street, will be available.

Drainage work and the replacement of kerbs will mean the closure of a road for four days.

Shropshire Council has announced the work will affect Netherton Lane in Highley and is planned to take place between 9.30am and 4pm, from today (JUNE 26.

The authority said the closure is required so workers can carry out the kerb replacement and look at drainage issues.

An alternative route will be available for drivers throughout the work, via Netherton Lane and the N4555.

National Highways are closing a major route while Network Rail carry out work on a level crossing.

The closure will affect the A49 at the Onibury Crossing between 11pm and 6am on Sunday, July 16. An order will see the road shut from its its roundabout junction with the B4368 Clun Road and Dale Street, at Craven Arms, to its junction with the A4113, at Bromfield.

The work will take place overnight between 11pm and 6am hours.

National Highways said it is expected to start on Sunday, July 16, and continue for one night.