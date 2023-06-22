Record number of schoolchildren receive crucial safety lessons

The Bridgnorth and South Shropshire Crucial Crew at Bridgnorth Rugby Club began on Monday and goes on until Friday, and is hosting 10-year-olds from more than 40 primary schools.
The event started 25 years ago and since then, more than 16,000 children have participated.
This year, a record 876 children, all from Year 6, are taking part over the week-long course.
The event see the children take 11 different 'workshops', with topics ranging from drug and alcohol awareness; fire, water, electricity and road safety; to farm safety and health related topics.
Organisations that are giving workshops include Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, who were demonstrating a new rescue tent, and West Mercia Police who are giving a number of workshops on knife crime and anti-social behaviour.
Crucial Crew chair, Chris Aked, said: "It is going really well. We are are having 175 kids take part a day so by the end of the week we'll have had 875 - which is a record in the 25 years we have been doing it.
"There are 42 schools taking part. You have to remember, these are kids that are going from Year 6to a senior school in September, and they will come across things they may not otherwise no much about such as alcohol.
"This year, for instance, we are doing a workshop around vaping and explaining why they should be avoided.
"We have had 16,000 kids take part over the last 25 years. The kids love it and they may get some key messages that could save their life one day of or prevent injury."