Lovely jubbly!': Repair Shop's Jay Blades making new show with 'Del Boy'

By David Tooley

Repair Shop star Jay Blades has let a cat out of the bag about an exciting new collaboration with a British TV legend.

Sir David Jason and Jay Blades. Photo: Jay Blades/Twitter.
Mr Blades, who has a presence in both Ironbridge and Wolverhampton, revealed on Twitter that he is working with Only Fools and Horses star Sir David Jason on a show called David and Jay's Travelling Tool Shed.

Mr Blades tweeted: "Good afternoon all. The cat is out of the bag.

"I am working with Sir David Jason filming a Great New Show called, David & Jay’s Travelling Tool Shed.

"We both can’t wait for you to see it, in 2024.

"What do you think and will you be watching it?









