Ten-year-old sweet-selling entrepreneur tastes sweet success making £300 in three weeks

Fin Drew of Fin's Sweet Treats

Fin Drew, who has just turned 10, started ‘Fin’s Sweet Treats’ after hearing his mum and dad discuss business around the dinner table.

He decided to start selling sweet boxes and sweet bags last month, and before long the budding entrepreneur gained over 250 followers on Facebook and had received so many orders he had to suspend selling while he caught up.

Fin's mother Chloe said: "Fin's dad Kevin and I were chatting about businesses around four weeks ago and I said you 'don't have to be a grown-up ' and it just triggered something in Fin's head."

Fin Drew packaging his sweet treats

She said her son's business has been a hit among his customers, who appreciate the choice of sweets and his excellent customer service. He has all five-star reviews on Facebook.

Chloe said he has been selling his wares predominately on Facebook and in the school playground - his younger sister Hailie, seven, is also one of his best customers.

Fin's Sweet Treats has been set up selling sweet boxes for £4.50 and pocket money bags for £1. And the young businessman made £300 in just three weeks from his endeavours.

"We've had a holiday in between and he had to stop selling for a bit because he had sold out as he had too many orders and needed to catch up, but he has still made more than £300 in just three weeks," she added.

"I'm so proud of Fin for starting his own business at such a young age, we never imagined it would be such a hit," she said. "He's learned a lot about business, and I'm excited to see where this takes him."

The young confectioner, who goes to St Mary's Bluecoat Primary School, said: "I wanted my own business and everyone loves sweets, so it seemed like a good business.

“I’m excited to set up my own stall selling sweets, my first event is at Top Adventures open day on Sunday, June 25.”