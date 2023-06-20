Inquest opened and police investigating after man, 83, dies nearly a month on from Bridgnorth crash

By David Tooley

An 83-year-old man has died just under a month after being involved in a road crash, a coroner has been told.

Retired draughtsman John Henry Postans, from Shifnal, died at the New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton on June 7 this year.

Senior Shropshire coroner John Ellery, who formally opened inquest proceedings on Tuesday, was told that Mr Postans had been involved in a road traffic collision on May 11.

The crash happened on the A442 at Bridgnorth, and following the incident Mr Postans was treated by paramedics. The next day he went to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he was treated for broken ribs.

On June 5, Mr Postans was taken to New Cross Hospital and plans were made to discharge him on June 7. But Mr Ellery was told that his condition deteriorated and he died on the evening of June 7.

The inquest was told that West Mercia Police is carrying out investigations following the death.

Mr Ellery formally adjourned proceedings to August 24.

West Mercia Police has been asked to comment.

