Church hall gives thanks to garden team

Volunteers of Bridgnorth Community Gardens Project working at another site in Severn Street

St. James’ Hall, Lodge Lane is having its gardens tended by the town's Community Gardens Project.

The group of community volunteers have been working with Bridgnorth Town Council and other organisations to help improve flower beds and public spaces around the town for the last two years.

The group has worked on various site sin the town including Sydney Cottage, where some of the beds by the shops have been planted with herbs, vegetables and fruits for the public to pick and enjoy.

Other sites they have looked to develop and transform include Stoneway Steps, Foxes Corner, Library Steps, Bridge Steps, the Severn Street car park and the Hazeldine Foundry.

Most recently they have been taking on the grounds of St James' Hall.

Liz Fisher, who manages St James' Hall said: "Bridgnorth Community Gardens Project have taken our grounds under their wing, and have already cleared a mass of overgrown weeds and started on an exciting planting plan to benefit the local community.