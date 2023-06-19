Lucky roll of the dice for Bridgnorth board game cafe as it finds new premises

Premium
By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

The owner of a popular board game cafe in Shropshire is to get another roll of the dice after she found new premises when her previous landlord turned her shop into housing.

Bridgnorth coffee shop the Board Room has moved to Whitburn street. Pictured Owners Maria and Andy Fisher
Bridgnorth coffee shop the Board Room has moved to Whitburn street. Pictured Owners Maria and Andy Fisher

Maria Fisher who runs the Board Room in Bridgnorth, had to vacate her West Castle Street shop after her landlord told he he planned to convert it into flats earlier this year.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News