Lucky roll of the dice for Bridgnorth board game cafe as it finds new premises

Maria Fisher who runs the Board Room in Bridgnorth, had to vacate her West Castle Street shop after her landlord told he he planned to convert it into flats earlier this year.
The owner of a popular board game cafe in Shropshire is to get another roll of the dice after she found new premises when her previous landlord turned her shop into housing.
