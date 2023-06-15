PCC awards £3,000 as Crucial Crew prepares for annual event

By Richard Williams

Organisers of an annual personal safety training and awareness course for youngsters have been awarded £3,000 by West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).

Assistant PCC Nicola Lowery and Geof Proffitt from the Crucial Crew
John Campion made the award to the Bridgnorth & South Shropshire Crucial Crew to help fund equipment and run classes on issues like knife crime, anti-social behaviour & road safety.

Assistant PCC Nicola Lowery handed the award, which came form the PCC's Community Fund, to fundraising trustee Geof Proffitt.

The award comes as the Crucial Crew prepare for their annual event, which is set to start on Monday.

The event will see more than 800 ten-year-old children take part, all from year six at their primary schools.

Organiser Chris Aked said around 40 schools from across south Shropshire will be taking part at the event at Bridgnorth Rugby Club this year and will experience 12 different workshops, ranging from topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, fire, water, electricity and road safety, to farm safety and health-related topics.

There is also an important segment on senior school bullying that will be “acted” and led by pupils from Oldbury Wells school.

Chris said: “Last year we were able to restart the event after a two-year break caused by Covid. Bridgnorth Rugby Club kindly offered their facilities and the riverside setting provided a great location for the event with pupils and teachers alike saying how much they enjoyed and learned from it."

