PCC awards £3,000 as Crucial Crew prepares for annual event

Assistant PCC Nicola Lowery and Geof Proffitt from the Crucial Crew

John Campion made the award to the Bridgnorth & South Shropshire Crucial Crew to help fund equipment and run classes on issues like knife crime, anti-social behaviour & road safety.

Assistant PCC Nicola Lowery handed the award, which came form the PCC's Community Fund, to fundraising trustee Geof Proffitt.

The award comes as the Crucial Crew prepare for their annual event, which is set to start on Monday.

The event will see more than 800 ten-year-old children take part, all from year six at their primary schools.

Organiser Chris Aked said around 40 schools from across south Shropshire will be taking part at the event at Bridgnorth Rugby Club this year and will experience 12 different workshops, ranging from topics such as drug and alcohol awareness, fire, water, electricity and road safety, to farm safety and health-related topics.

There is also an important segment on senior school bullying that will be “acted” and led by pupils from Oldbury Wells school.