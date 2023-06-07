Free school meal holiday programme extended to Bridgnorth

The scheme is open for children that qualify for free school dinners

The Shropshire Holiday Activities and Food (HAF) programme is seeking a new partner to deliver activities at St Mary’s Bluecoat CE Primary School in Lodge Lane in Bridgnorth.

Funded by the Department for Education, HAF offers enriching activities and meals to children and young people, aged 4 to 16, who are eligible for benefits-related free school meals.

There are currently 7,333 children and young people in Shropshire who are eligible for free school meals, a figure which is continually increasing.

Shropshire Council aims to reach as many of these children and young people as possible, and makes sure holiday programmes are easily accessible, safe and welcoming.

Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children and education, said: “We are thrilled to be working in partnership with St Mary’s Bluecoat CE Primary School in Bridgnorth to offer a new HAF holiday club in the town.

“We welcome applications from organisations interested in running this programme. This new HAF holiday club will be in addition to the successful established holiday club being run by Trusted Sports Partnership at Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth.”

All potential HAF providers will need to offer a programme of enrichment and physical activities a nutritious meal and food education.

Alongside the new HAF programme in Bridgnorth, Shropshire Council continues to work in partnership with a core group of more than 20 local organisations to run the existing successful HAF programme.

The summer HAF programme will be launched on Monday, June 19.

The deadline for applications to provide the new HAF programme in Bridgnorth to be submitted is Wednesday, June 28, at 5pm.