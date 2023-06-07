Bridgnorth pupil wins emblem design prize

A young girl from Bridgnorth has won the regional prize in a nationwide coronation emblem design competition.

Elena with her winning logo
St John’s RC Primary School student Elena Ryan was awarded the prize in a competition organised by Churchill Retirement Living.

Elena was one of five talented regional winners picked out from hundreds of entries received in the run up to coronation who were asked to design an emblem to mark the event.

Elena, her teachers and classmates visited Churchill’s Mortimer Lodge development in Bridgnorth on Wednesday, May 17, where her winning Coronation Emblem design is now on display alongside the many other entries as part of a special showcase in the development’s cosy Owners’ Lounge.

She was also presented with her prize, which included a £50 cheque for her, £250 for her school, and a special Coronation goody bag and certificate to recognise her achievement.

Churchill’s Regional Marketing Manager Bernadette Hennelly said: “We were delighted to welcome Elena to Mortimer Lodge and congratulate her on being the midlands regional winner of the design emblem competition.

"It was a great opportunity for her to see her winning design on display and present her with well-earned prizes which we hope she and her school will enjoy!

"We all had a wonderful time celebrating King Charles’ Coronation across all our developments, and our emblem design competition was a great way to get local schoolchildren involved in this historic occasion.”

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

