Striking train union backs councillor's bid to be Shrewsbury MP

The train driver's union Aslef has backed a Shropshire's councillor's attempt to become the MP of Shrewsbury & Atcham.

Councillor Julia Buckley

The union, which had its members out on strike this week in a row over pay, has endorsed Bridgnorth councillor Julia Buckley.

Last week, Councillor Buckley who represents the town at both Shropshire Council and Bridgnorth Town Council, announced she was standing to be the Labour candidate in Shrewsbury & Atcham at the next general election.

The seat is currently held by Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski, and Councillor Buckley is a number of Labour members hoping to be nominated to be the party's candidate.

On Tuesday, Councillor Buckley announced to her Twitter followers she had won the backing of Aslef in her bid to be Labour's candidate.

She said: "I’m honoured to have secured the endorsement of @ASLEFunion for my campaign to become Labour’s candidate in Shrewsbury & Atcham.

"Across the trade Union movement, we are bound together in solidarity to support the most vulnerable as they navigate the cost of living crisis."

