New floodlights for rugby club among planning applications received by councils

Newport Rugby Club

Newport Rugby Club last year did the double, winning both the Midlands Premier League Title and the North Midlands Cup.

It is the latest success for the club which also has a thriving programme of community events including the town's annual bonfire and firework night.

The club has applied to Telford and Wrekin Council for planning permission to install eight floodlights to the fourth team pitch at it's Forton Road Ground.

The application is for eight new, Modus R1000 FS lights, described as highly efficient LED floodlights.

In Madeley the latest stage in the complete refurbishment of one of the area's much loved buildings is underway. The Anstice is getting a revamp and a planning application has been lodged to install six ground mounted lights in cages and two lights on the existing balcony of the listed building.

Other planning applications received by Telford and Wrekin Council includ one for the erection of 12 apartments on land next to Glebe House, Glebe Street, Wellington.

The replacement and installation of eight timber casement windows, a small canopy and chimney top repairs to the listed building, the Golden Ball Inn, Ironbridge.

Shropshire Council's planning department has received the official planning application for the first work to pave the way for the eventual revamp on The Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury.

Permission is sought for building clearance, asbestos removal and partial demolition of three units within the shopping centre the former police station and the pedestrian walkway canopy to make

access for a geo-environmental ground investigation.

In the south of the county the food bank at Bishops Castle is seeking permission for new premises. It has applied for permission for the refurbishment of and alterations to existing storage building at 68-70 Church Street and change of use to food bank.

Plans have been received for land next to Wem Business Park in New Street, Wem. They includin an extension and alteration to Unit 30, and erection of one new, commercial building comprising two business units. There would be the provision of solar panels, EV charging points, and associated works.

Other applications received by Shropshire Council include a application for planning permission for 23 affordable dwellings to include access on land off Swain Close Wem.

The erection of illuminated and non-illuminated signsto the exterior of the building at The White Lion Hotel Castle Street Whittington Oswestry.

The Installation of a1100kw solar array and all associated works at Winston Farm, Ellesmere Road, Tetchill, Ellesmere.

Conversion of barns to dwelling, installation of a glazed link to connect two buildings, alterations to access and installation of package treatment plant to the north of Sandy Lane Ellesmere.

Change of use of existing cafe and hot food takeaway to a wine bar , alterations to frontage and rear along with additional staircase from ground to first floor at 5 High Street Bridgnorth.