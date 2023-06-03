Full list: Every school rated 'good' in Shropshire following Ofsted inspections over the last decade

Forty-seven out of 71 schools in Telford and Wrekin have been rated 'good' by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted), while 13 were rated 'outstanding'.
A total of 132 primary, secondary and higher education facilities across the county have been rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors.
Forty-seven out of 71 schools in Telford and Wrekin have been rated 'good' by the Office for Standards in Education, Children's Services and Skills (Ofsted), while 13 were rated 'outstanding'.