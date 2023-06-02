Rugby club puts on music festival for new clubhouse

The Edgar Davies Ground in Bridgnorth

EDGFest at Bridgnorth Rugby Club’s Edgar Davies Ground on Saturday, June 10, will feature a number of local bands, with proceeds from the event going to pay for a new clubhouse.

The rugby club, which sits in Bridge Street next to the River Severn, has been hit by flooding multiple times over the last few years and it was granted planning permission to build a new ‘flood-proof’ clubhouse raised 2.5 metres above the ground in February last year.

The new clubhouse will provide changing facilities, meeting rooms, a function suite, catering kitchen and a fully licensed bar, and is set to cost £1.5 million, with EDGFest the latest in a series of fundraising events at the club.

The music festival kicks off at 2pm and goes on until 8pm.

EDGFest is set to feature local acts Tin Drum (2pm – 3.30pm); Bluzebox (3.30pm – 5pm), Cooper, Davies, Clews and Burgess (5pm – 6.30pm), and Clear Vinyl (6.30pm – 8pm). The bar will also be open for the afternoon.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for children aged 13 to 16, and £25 for family tickets of two adults and two children. Children under 13 go free.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.