Police appeal for information following a burglary at a home just outside of Bridgnorth

The officer has been sacked by West Mercia Police

The burglary happened between 3pm and 5pm on Wednesday, May 31, in the village of Tuck Hill, Six Ashes.

Police say the offender or offenders forced entry to the home and items of jewellery, cash and documents were stolen from the address.

Stephen Dunn-Brown of West Mercia Police said: "Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact us online, quoting incident number 00358_I_31052023.

"If you are not comfortable contacting us directly, you can pass on information anonymously to the independent charity, Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111 or by visiting their website: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

"There are some simple, inexpensive and effective things you can do to help secure your home and property. Security tips and advice can be found on our website westmercia.police.uk.