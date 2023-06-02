Improv group to visit Bridgnorth

Improv Wolves (credit Richard Shakespeare)

Improv Wolves, who create completely new comedy sketches on the spot that are based entirely on audience suggestions, are performing at Theatre on the Steps in the town on Saturday, June 17.

Founding member Robert Lane said: "Every show is different! We might see a film noir detective pastiche, hear surprising confessions from some of the most famous names in history or have the dubious honour of being present for the debut of a brand new improvised song."

The Improv Wolves performers have experience working with companies including The Improlectuals, Foghorn Unscripted, Wow Impro, Birmingham Rep and The Old Joint Stock Theatre.