Improv group to visit Bridgnorth

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Midlands improvisation group is to bring their short form comedy act to Bridgnorth.

Improv Wolves (credit Richard Shakespeare)
Improv Wolves (credit Richard Shakespeare)

Improv Wolves, who create completely new comedy sketches on the spot that are based entirely on audience suggestions, are performing at Theatre on the Steps in the town on Saturday, June 17.

Founding member Robert Lane said: "Every show is different! We might see a film noir detective pastiche, hear surprising confessions from some of the most famous names in history or have the dubious honour of being present for the debut of a brand new improvised song."

The Improv Wolves performers have experience working with companies including The Improlectuals, Foghorn Unscripted, Wow Impro, Birmingham Rep and The Old Joint Stock Theatre.

Tickets for the show, which starts at 7.30pm cost £12 and are available from theatreonthesteps.co.uk

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Bridgnorth entertainment
Entertainment
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News