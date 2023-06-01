Age UK launch Bridgnorth walking group

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A charity that supports older people is launching a new walking group in Bridgnorth late this month.

Age Uk are launching a Bridgnorth walking group
Age Uk are launching a Bridgnorth walking group

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin already conducts a similar walk in Shrewsbury and from Monday, June 19 and continuing on the third Monday of each month, trained walk leaders will guide people at a steady pace for the walk around Bridgnorth.

The walks begin at the library in Listley Street at 10am and are described as gentle "dementia friendly social walks" that last two hours and include a refreshment stop at the end of the walk.

People who wish to attend the free walk are advised to wear appropriate footwear and clothing.

For further information visit: ageuk.org.uk/shropshireandtelford/activities-and-events/walking-groups

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News