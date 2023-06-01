Age UK launch Bridgnorth walking group

Age Uk are launching a Bridgnorth walking group

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin already conducts a similar walk in Shrewsbury and from Monday, June 19 and continuing on the third Monday of each month, trained walk leaders will guide people at a steady pace for the walk around Bridgnorth.

The walks begin at the library in Listley Street at 10am and are described as gentle "dementia friendly social walks" that last two hours and include a refreshment stop at the end of the walk.

People who wish to attend the free walk are advised to wear appropriate footwear and clothing.